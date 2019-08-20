Ford Motor Co (F) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Capital Management Associates Has Upped Its Holding

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 56,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 205,935 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 262,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 8.78M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources: Doug Ford wins Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement delayed; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WON’T GO BIG ON INCENTIVES ON AGING ESCAPE, EXPLORER; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crd Flpn MOT A Nts 2018-1, 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs; 12/04/2018 – Paice: Resolution With Ford Brings an End to Years of Litigation; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LOST PARTS ALSO USED IN EXPEDITION, NAVIGATOR SUVS; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $41.96 BLN VS $39.15 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Transport Topics: Ford Concerned NAFTA Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve US Jobs; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers; 30/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES: CLOSING OF EAGLE FORD SHALE DIVESTITURE

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 3.28 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.41% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.54M shares. Girard Prns has 44,917 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold Company has 0.56% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 69,958 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 13,716 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.76% or 259,710 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiedemann Advisors holds 28,523 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,124 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 189 shares. Cohen & Steers Incorporated holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 111,248 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 2.49 million shares stake. Cohen Lawrence B holds 52,957 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 262,607 shares in its portfolio. 147,490 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Did Ford Acquire A Military Contractor? – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.52 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett invested in 0.02% or 4,325 shares. 198,872 are owned by Capstone Advisors Limited Liability. Fisher Asset Ltd accumulated 68,888 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 500 shares. Roundview Capital holds 0.24% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 115,124 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 5.74M shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 525,933 shares. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Tru holds 0.18% or 22,869 shares. White Pine Investment owns 352,215 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Llc accumulated 587,300 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Company holds 11,037 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 184,915 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 770,878 shares.