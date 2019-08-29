Ford Motor Co (F) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Increased Position; As Stericycle (SRCL) Share Price Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $619,380

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 469,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 16.88 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford is attempting to improve its financial health in the face of rising commodity prices and to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s: WildHorse CFR Reflects Single-Basin Concentration in Eagle Ford Shale; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network `at scale’ by 2021; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 12/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE $39.01 BLN VS $36.48 BLN; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 699,722 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 4,791 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt owns 403,385 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.16% or 94,843 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 374,773 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Synovus has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 400 were reported by Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtn Lp has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sequoia Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 223,369 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Comm, New York-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 15.64 million shares. Cwm Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 36,720 shares. Logan Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 126,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was made by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 72,116 shares to 303,486 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc. (NYSE:OC) by 9,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,317 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstream O (EMO).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 242 shares to 1,632 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 187,749 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 132,631 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 11,166 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 12,051 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Van Strum And Towne Inc invested in 0.96% or 23,628 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Com has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 63,359 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 44,052 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 56,420 shares. Generation Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Principal Fincl Gp holds 369,726 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.06% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

