Ford Motor Co (F) Share Value Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased Position; As Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Value Rose, Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 737,680 shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 31.41 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co and India’s Mahindra & Mahindra said on Thursday they have signed an agreement to develop midsize and compact sports utility vehicles (SUV) and an electric vehicle, which Ford could also potentially sell in other markets outside India; 15/03/2018 – Ford February EU New Car Registrations Rose 9.0% -ACEA; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 30/04/2018 – BritishGlamour: Exclusive: Tom Ford’s new lip lacquers are absolutely dreamy; 25/05/2018 – India’s Mahindra opens first assembly plant in South Africa; 09/05/2018 – The Drive: Survey Finds That the Ford Mustang Is America’s Dream Car of All Time; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 27/03/2018 – U.S. agency proposes scrapping higher automaker penalties for ‘gas guzzlers’; 08/03/2018 – FORD FRENCH UNIONS CALL FRIDAY STRIKE AT BLANQUEFORT PLANT: AFP

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares to 20,914 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 8,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Very Well-Known Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Potential Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 2 Big Reasons Ford Stock Looks Good on This Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Credit sells app asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pressures give both GM, UAW a point to prove with strike – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was made by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.2% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 296,453 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 2,625 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 171,396 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department stated it has 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pictet Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Thomasville Bancorporation reported 11,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Lc has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 65,082 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 8.46 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Profund Lc invested in 74,873 shares. 48,442 are held by Bokf Na. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 14,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ameriprise Financial invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 41,767 shares. Invesco Limited owns 13,738 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 66,872 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 288,536 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 107,407 shares. 465,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt L P. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 4.10 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 3,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Mngmt LP holds 1.1% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 1.25 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 39,530 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5,555 shares.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radius Health beats by $0.12, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Radius Health Inc (RDUS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radius (RDUS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Tymlos Sales Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radius Health Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 15,000 shares to 59,380 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).