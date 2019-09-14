Ford Motor Co (F) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Holding

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 42,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 109,428 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 151,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 25/04/2018 – NewsChannel 5: #BREAKING: One shot on Ford Street near APSU campus. Suspect last seen driving older model red Ford Taurus; 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources: Doug Ford wins Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement delayed; 09/05/2018 – FORD WORKING TO MITIGATE U.S. PRODUCTION LOSSES AFTER FIRE; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 06/05/2018 – With Ford’s latest powerplant technology and all of the convenient tech features consumers want, the Expedition represents the modern choice among full-size SUVs that often feel behind the times; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, ABELL FOUNDATI

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 42,423 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 47,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,224 shares to 89,083 shares, valued at $32.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of stock or 840,962 shares. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 8.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 127,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Park National Oh has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Capwealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 16,780 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 27,465 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 420,553 shares. 12,699 are owned by Fayez Sarofim & Com. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 24,390 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 7.20M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De holds 0.02% or 680,255 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability has 38,168 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Omers Administration invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh stated it has 275,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation accumulated 20,000 shares. Hartford holds 0.18% or 621,812 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 1.3% or 24,537 shares in its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Corporation owns 104,225 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 60,293 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 232,269 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 33,921 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr, California-based fund reported 63,500 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadence National Bank Na stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc stated it has 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Altfest L J owns 17,026 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Amg Savings Bank holds 0.36% or 83,023 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bainco Intl accumulated 65,144 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.