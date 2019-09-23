Ford Motor Co (F) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $500,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (Put) (MLNX) Stock Value Declined, Nomura Holdings Raised Its Stake by $3.70 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 412,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 362,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 5.66 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 24/05/2018 – Detroit News: Ford arrives in Corktown as train station deal set for June; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: NEW WORLD INTERNATIONAL, INC. v. FORD GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1956 – 2018-03-13; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans to be No. 1 in hybrids by 2021; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Opens: In Step with Betty Ford; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (MLNX) by 423.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 62,861 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 54,722 shares to 70,278 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 141,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 81,295 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability holds 25,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 0.26% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co has 22,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 24,173 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). One Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 2,775 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co. Quantbot Techs LP reported 22,197 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc holds 77,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd holds 0.06% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap LP stated it has 230,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 174,114 shares.

