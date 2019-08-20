Ford Motor Co Del (F) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased Its Position by $431,992 as Stock Value Declined; As Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Rose, Shareholder S&T Bank Has Lowered by $559,851 Its Stake

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 153,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 163,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 196,835 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (F) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 53,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 178,326 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 232,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 21.54M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/04/2018 – Ford CEO’s Cost-Cut Plan in Focus During Its Slump –Update; 06/04/2018 – Trump administration mulls stiffer rules for imported cars; 01/05/2018 – Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 23/03/2018 – Archinect: Detroit’s abandoned Michigan Central Station may soon be bought and redeveloped by Ford; 03/04/2018 – Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023 – Handelsblatt; 19/03/2018 – Ford is investing in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 14/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 14,098 shares to 293,099 shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Limited (NYSE:TEL) by 16,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,335 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Think Tesla Will Soon Dominate Pickups? Think Again, Says Ford – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will AK Steel Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Ford (F) Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy the Post-Earnings Dip – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Ford Motor Stock Is Tumbling After It Offered Disappointing Earnings and Guidance – Barron’s” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP reported 564,626 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 67,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 32,598 were reported by Cipher Capital Lp. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 215,704 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.3% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Smith Moore And invested in 24,322 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paloma Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 58,018 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 178,889 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 429,291 were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hartford Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Promising Industrial Stocks Set to Soar In H2 – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) CEO Dan Batrack on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 28 shares. Nordea Investment owns 70,931 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 48 are owned by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 21,148 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 99,748 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,096 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 256,756 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.95% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,559 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 74,712 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 31,061 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).