Force Capital Management Upped Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870; Spc Financial Upped Stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) by $1.07 Million as Market Value Declined

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 21,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,580 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 24,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 2.24M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 598,994 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B had bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.

