Force Capital Management Upped Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870; Proxima Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) as Share Price Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.32 million shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 06/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HLDR STARBOARD FILES PROXY CARD WITH SEC; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 966,700 shares traded or 35.36% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 2.00 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Inc holds 150,195 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co holds 97,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fin owns 259 shares. Argi Investment Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 131,889 shares. Motco has 1,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 75,674 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd has 1.85% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Sandy Spring State Bank has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 147,126 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.18% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares to 65,300 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,499 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

