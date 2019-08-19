Force Capital Management Trimmed Take (TTWO) Position by $507,600 as Share Value Rose; Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Take (TTWO) Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 168.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 22,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 36,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 703,291 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 703,291 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 36,203 shares. First Utd National Bank Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,001 shares. Hartford Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,272 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 127,488 were reported by Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated. Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 11,047 shares. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 6,697 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 8,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 100,000 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 0.22% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 6,057 shares. Sit Inv Associate owns 19,750 shares. Stephens Management Gru Limited Liability Company holds 484,095 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 87,500 were reported by Davidson Kempner Cap Management L P.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,305 shares to 12,605 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,791 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

