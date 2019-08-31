Force Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Autonation (AN) by $968,870 as Valuation Rose; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position by $347,745

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 431,036 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS AN INCREDIBLY STRONG GROWING APPAREL BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 10/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc has invested 0.2% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boys Arnold Company reported 30,611 shares. Moreover, Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 0.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,512 shares. Chilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 9,078 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 0.35% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.2% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Roundview Cap Limited Liability invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny reported 27,459 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northern Trust owns 17.66 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,100 shares. Inv House Limited Liability invested in 9,599 shares. 2,820 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

