Force Capital Management Position in Autonation (AN) Lifted by $968,870 as Share Value Rose; As Eqt (EQT) Stock Price Rose, S&Co Has Upped Stake

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 5.65M shares traded or 35.64% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 618,786 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 1.56 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 10,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.99% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 98,300 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aperio Group Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ing Groep Nv holds 8,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 9,193 shares. First Manhattan owns 1,522 shares. 11,600 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Natixis stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Principal owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 249,936 shares. First Advsrs LP owns 188,344 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 49,688 shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Cary A. Bray Jr. also bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of stock. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. 6,000 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Jenkins Donald M. had bought 5,750 shares worth $111,895 on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0% stake. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,772 shares. Reinhart reported 1.59% stake. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 28,447 shares. Quaker Capital Investments Limited Liability accumulated 413,335 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Advantage has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 103,505 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 20,851 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 36,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0% or 202,131 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sound Shore Management Ct invested in 2.31% or 5.79M shares.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, LTHM, TUSK and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.