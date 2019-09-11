Force Capital Management Position in Autonation (AN) Has Boosted by $968,870; Ulysses Management Raised Its Position in Ericsson (ERIC) by $496,800 as Valuation Declined

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 4.64 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 560,120 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59B shares to 254,000 shares, valued at $29.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity.