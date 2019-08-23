Force Capital Management Maintains Stake in Autonation (AN); First American Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB)

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 376,234 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.67. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 09/04/2018 – Short Sellers Warm to Facebook But Avoid Tech ETFs: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. Shares for $1.56M were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset owns 4,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.29% or 3.19 million shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 183,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Management owns 6,396 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 56,995 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50,400 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.28% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 51,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0% or 9,282 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 6,539 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 49,688 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.3% or 8.92M shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 61,665 shares in its portfolio. 32,200 are held by Tb Alternative Assets. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,873 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 8.78 million shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Howland Capital Management reported 5,069 shares. Centurylink Invest Management stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bessemer Limited Liability Company reported 8,750 shares stake. Cryder Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested 16.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grassi Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,254 shares. Srs Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.69M shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 37,002 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,156 shares.

