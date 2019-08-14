Force Capital Management Maintains Position in Autonation (AN); Holder Polar Securities Has Increased Open Text (Put) (OTEX) Stake

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 529,749 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (Put) (OTEX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 544,898 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 7.2% Return On Equity, Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text (OTEX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Open Text (OTEX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 147,600 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,900 shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469.