Force Capital Management Lifted Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870 as Valuation Rose; Indus Capital Partners Increased Its Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Holding by $15.84 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 180.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 96,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 1.89M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 165,490 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Dominant Cloud Infrastructure Makes Alibaba Stock Seem Invincible – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Chinese Stocks to Sell That Are Suffering From a Digital Ad Slowdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares to 868,688 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,644 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B.