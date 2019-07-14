Force Capital Management Increased Its Autonation (AN) Stake by $968,870; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Holding by $520,000 as Stock Declined

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 292,241 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.74 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron/Sanofi’s Libtayo Gets EU Approval for Skin Cancer – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad To Advance Leukemia Drug To Clinical Trial, Positive Data For Teva’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ENTER INTO TRANSFORMATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 10,433 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs Inc reported 1.42 million shares stake. 6,929 are owned by Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com. Parkside Bancorp And reported 745 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 26,487 shares. The Georgia-based First City Management Inc has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 231,287 shares. Brandes Investment LP has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sequoia Fin Lc accumulated 36,144 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bennicas And Incorporated accumulated 21,750 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc owns 36,021 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 79,163 shares. 75,740 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited. Moreover, Wheatland Advsrs Inc has 1.77% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 35,760 shares. B & T Dba Alpha reported 37,815 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56M.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Check Cap Ca stated it has 756,603 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 0.03% or 16,995 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 35,019 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,389 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 56,504 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 10,334 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 0.02% stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 75,031 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 291,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 18,986 shares. Royal London Asset reported 20,695 shares stake.