Force Capital Management Increased Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Its Holding by $520,720

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 431,036 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 1,330 shares to 317,319 shares, valued at $90.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

