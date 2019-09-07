Force Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $1.33 Million as Market Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Upped Stake by $1.57 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.86M shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 23,021 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Co has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 576 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 8,126 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort Lp owns 1,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). First Personal Svcs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1,405 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.02 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.04% or 983,635 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 21,628 shares. Axa invested in 112,400 shares. Epoch Inv Prns invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 222,741 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Eaton Vance invested in 83,745 shares.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Copart Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management owns 174,864 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.39% or 119,939 shares. Davis reported 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 61,305 are owned by Capwealth Ltd. Alpine Glob Limited Liability owns 240,426 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt reported 90,039 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 1.17% or 2.75 million shares. Gladius Mngmt LP reported 36,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,174 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Inc has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 51,444 were accumulated by Cap Invsts. Welch Group Limited Liability Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,551 shares.