Force Capital Management Has Lifted Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 361,097 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 4.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 97,981 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 4.88 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 488 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,695 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Ca invested in 1.43% or 756,603 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 56,995 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 586,448 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 11,613 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 22,767 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 146,985 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3,629 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 22,602 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.1% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3.45 million shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 21,784 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 7,404 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 182,981 shares. Connable Office owns 21,515 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,013 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Leavell Management Incorporated has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 25,948 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory holds 1.87% or 71,882 shares. Farmers Tru Comm invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Mercantile owns 2,194 shares. Haverford Trust Co invested in 944,307 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,682 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Lc, Louisiana-based fund reported 2,969 shares. 3,282 are held by Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 27,250 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Call.