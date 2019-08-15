Force Capital Management Has Lifted Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Upped Position by $934,945

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 10.51 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 491,712 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has 309,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 56,504 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,154 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 4,567 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 4,052 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Sei Invests Com reported 0% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 3.19 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 555 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 6,396 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 660 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 56,995 shares in its portfolio. Check Capital Ca accumulated 756,603 shares. 60,399 are owned by Raymond James Associate.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc owns 179,129 shares. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated reported 53,801 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 63,462 shares stake. Macquarie holds 229,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd holds 183,570 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc reported 135,687 shares stake. Thomasville Savings Bank invested in 54,445 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Adirondack Trust Communications invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Blair William And Il holds 0% or 29,140 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 424,242 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability reported 14,688 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 344,233 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 593,928 shares. 20,613 are held by Pitcairn Co.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.