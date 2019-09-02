Force Capital Management Has Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake; United Bancshares (UBOH) Sentiment Is 0.8

Force Capital Management Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 49.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Force Capital Management Llc holds 5,470 shares with $516,000 value, down from 10,870 last quarter. Take now has $14.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO)

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 4 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased their holdings in United Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database reported: 586,406 shares, up from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.97% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 303,888 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.

The stock increased 8.29% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 5,369 shares traded or 166.85% up from the average. United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) has declined 1.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES

More recent United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $63.25 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.54 million for 26.61 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 1.70% above currents $131.97 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. M Partners maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, August 6. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Take-Two Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.