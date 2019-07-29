Force Capital Management Has Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake by $507,600 as Stock Price Rose; Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Stratasys LTD (SSYS) Stake by $1.68 Million as Share Value Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 73,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 237,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 461,106 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 18.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Co Achieves Full Return on Investment Within First Yr of Installing Stratasys Production 3D Printer; 17/05/2018 – Surgeons Use 3D Printing for Two-Year-Old’s Life-Saving Kidney Transplant at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 11/04/2018 – Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS SEES FY ADJ EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stratasys Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSYS); 05/03/2018 Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SSYS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 72,706 shares. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.02% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). 354 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 10,184 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). 250 were reported by Captrust Financial. Quantitative Mngmt Limited reported 33,325 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 0.09% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) or 402,572 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 20,199 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) for 322,726 shares. Blackrock has 2.43 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 32,589 shares.

Analysts await Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SSYS’s profit will be $4.86 million for 81.31 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Stratasys Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stratasys (SSYS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Stratasys Ltd. a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SSYS, MU, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3D Systems Earnings Preview: 4 Things to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Cowen Gives MSFT Bull Note; Jefferies Cuts View on Video Game Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc World Markets Inc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Botty Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 500 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 67,542 shares. Highline Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 646,100 shares stake. 117,420 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Morgan Stanley holds 410,416 shares. Renaissance Limited reported 874,950 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 274,163 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc. Plante Moran Advsr accumulated 34 shares. First Republic Invest Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 0.01% or 56,796 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP reported 95,247 shares.