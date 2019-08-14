Force Capital Management Has Cut Its Copart (CPRT) Holding by $1.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Boosted Holding

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 503.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 18,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 21,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 3,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 41,834 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB)

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 1.11 million shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 286,663 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 0.06% or 725,159 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 85 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 52,300 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 77,312 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,827 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 4,290 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 5,263 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 768,123 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 2,678 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com owns 68,000 shares. 188,081 were reported by Charles Schwab Inc. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 982 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has 54,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,270 shares to 42,913 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 80 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 6,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc reported 0.46% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Congress Asset Ma stated it has 1.68M shares. 11,969 are held by Whittier Of Nevada. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 416 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 29,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 76,140 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 60,832 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 599,541 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Advisor Lc owns 3,540 shares. Fil Limited holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Kbc Grp Nv holds 22,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 34.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

