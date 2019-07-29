Force Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Autonation (AN) by $968,870; Lapides Asset Management Increases Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE)

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 808,114 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.47M market cap company. The stock increased 23.76% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 6.23M shares traded or 1448.44% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,211 are held by First Republic. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 56,504 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 30,650 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 0.99% or 28,728 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 143,937 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 9,282 shares in its portfolio. Force Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 47,207 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc reported 10,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,752 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 660 shares. Bessemer owns 381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markel reported 0.02% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bruni J V And Company Company has invested 2.35% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Nomura Asset has 70,920 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 37,104 shares valued at $1.56 million was made by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.

