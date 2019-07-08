Force Capital Management Has Boosted Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870 as Share Price Rose; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position as Stock Value Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 428,572 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 829,725 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13M for 16.58 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Is A Great Long-Term Buy And Hold – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Help Build the Largest Shipyard in the Arabian Gulf – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 403,561 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,480 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% stake. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 33,849 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,372 shares. 490 were reported by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cipher Lp has 0.08% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Payden And Rygel owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0% or 500 shares. Zwj Counsel invested in 1.85% or 299,326 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt owns 216,616 shares. 400 were accumulated by Sandy Spring State Bank. Cibc Markets Inc holds 0% or 5,582 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Ltd stated it has 31,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. United Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 5,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 12,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Llc invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York accumulated 3,774 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 77,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Artisan Partners Partnership invested 0.34% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Tower Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). The Texas-based Smith Graham & Investment Lp has invested 0.47% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Reasons For Second-Half Optimism With Emerging Markets – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Sensata Technologies Holding plcâ€™s (NYSE:ST) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J had sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56M on Wednesday, June 5.