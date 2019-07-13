Force Capital Management Cut Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $507,600; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Upped Stake by $27.72 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 301.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 152,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, up from 50,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 24,669 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 8,300 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 663,214 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,755 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% or 5,218 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 867,565 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Waddell And Reed Fincl has 2.04 million shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amer Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 3,950 shares. The California-based Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 1.54% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 125,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Bokf Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 40,094 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 7,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 258,815 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 4.61% or 172,157 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 422,871 shares. Bessemer has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,815 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp reported 700,693 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.37% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sei accumulated 139,299 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 483,709 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Aperio Grp Ltd Company reported 115,072 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oak Assocs Oh stated it has 150,029 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 169 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 179,200 shares to 49,472 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).