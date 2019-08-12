Force Capital Management Cut Its Take (TTWO) Position by $507,600 as Stock Price Rose; Profit Investment Management Decreased Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $1.17 Million; Market Value Rose

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 148,562 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 5,392 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 19,739 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 1,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,634 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 134,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Rbf Limited Co invested 0.64% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.03% or 2,285 shares. Element Lc holds 5,201 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.26% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 17,343 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.52% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 115 shares.

