Force Capital Management Boosted Its Autonation (AN) Position by $968,870 as Share Price Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Position by $762,048

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 287,118 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 10,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,989 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 69,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc owns 0.99% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 28,728 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 418,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 16,995 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 14,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Ws Lllp invested in 0.62% or 285,823 shares. Jefferies Grp reported 10,696 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 45,677 shares. Parametrica Mgmt accumulated 5,938 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 6,539 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,815 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 60,399 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 1,074 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 5,438 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56 million worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Wednesday, June 5.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22,665 shares to 77,442 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 449,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $2.94 million were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20M. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25.