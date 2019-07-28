Force Capital Management Boosted Autonation (AN) Position by $968,870; Share Price Rose; California Public Employees Retirement System Lifted Vera Bradley (VRA) Holding by $516,477

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 799,981 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 39,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 93,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 144,100 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has risen 9.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 73,825 shares to 410,885 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 11,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,720 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark Hldgs Corp Com Added (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VRA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 622,909 are held by Arrowstreet Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 7,126 shares. First LP has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Element Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 22,783 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr stated it has 320,674 shares. 34,788 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Blackrock accumulated 3.24M shares or 0% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,560 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 104,595 were accumulated by Systematic Financial L P. Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 16,560 shares. Ls Advsr holds 0% or 559 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 was bought by EDELSON DAVID B.