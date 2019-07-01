Forbes J M & Co Llp Holds Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR); Westchester Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $66.72 lastly. It is down 9.16% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 190,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 11.34M shares traded or 128.20% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares to 142,251 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,758 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 19,416 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 29 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Company owns 9,001 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.04% or 70,086 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 295,486 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 44,338 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has 9,656 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Personal Ser owns 6,448 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 1.35% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Willis Counsel owns 1.38M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.17% or 8,621 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 15,651 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares to 150,121 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,979 shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT).

