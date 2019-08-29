Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $3.28 Million; Vista Capital Partners Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $832,572 as Shares Declined

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $20.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.68. About 2.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 12,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, down from 63,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 1.77M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.12 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 883,266 shares. Piedmont accumulated 47,072 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 246,720 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 10,976 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 8,713 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Melvin LP reported 1.08 million shares. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fosun Int holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 900 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hwg LP holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,389 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 3,799 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 34,476 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.06% or 35,981 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 215 shares. Old Retail Bank In holds 0.7% or 50,247 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Lp owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,641 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 50,000 shares for 11.25% of their portfolio. 681 were accumulated by Filament Limited Liability Co. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 12,397 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.12% or 8,317 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,197 shares. Oppenheimer Company has 34,657 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd owns 10,709 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 93,384 shares. General Amer Invsts Communication reported 18,000 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Alkeon Capital Management Limited holds 1.82% or 205,348 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 1,150 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 1.96% or 1,494 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Limited Com stated it has 3,595 shares or 1% of all its holdings.