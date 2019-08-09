Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Increased Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $407,252 as Shares Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Coatue Management Raised Its Holding by $149.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 943,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.70 million, up from 973,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.55M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.58 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 48,219 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Communications reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sunbelt Secs Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Natl State Bank Of Newtown has 0.43% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated, a West Virginia-based fund reported 8,621 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd reported 16,553 shares stake. West Coast Fincl Ltd invested in 0.08% or 5,128 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 21,727 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 34,597 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 15,651 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2,988 shares. Montecito Comml Bank holds 0.29% or 13,981 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 232,497 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Bank Na reported 41,580 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,312 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Benioff Marc sold $1.62M worth of stock. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc by 11,442 shares to 6,564 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 110,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,033 shares, and cut its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 943,253 shares. Roundview Limited Co has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 13,029 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 289,437 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership has 29,668 shares. South Street Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 109,547 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd accumulated 560 shares. 18 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 77,000 shares. Westfield Cap Management Com LP has 1.21M shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 50 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 3,617 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 0.3% or 2.03 million shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).