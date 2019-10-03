Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Decreased Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 119,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 101,812 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, down from 221,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 169,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 678,235 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.44 million, up from 508,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 600,973 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,228 shares to 935,781 shares, valued at $61.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 983,655 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 24,063 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 29,589 shares. Copeland Llc reported 45,198 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh reported 8,004 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited has 1.62% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cetera Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,634 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 199,201 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 3,929 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 4,862 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability owns 22,122 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd holds 5,430 shares. 78,579 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Shufro Rose And Ltd reported 3,436 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 58,957 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 254 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $518.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,213 shares to 11,198 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

