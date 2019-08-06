Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $8.37 Million; Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Holder Private Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25 million shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc analyzed 16,570 shares as the company's stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 109,173 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,188 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc reported 0.12% stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 368,576 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Service Grp Inc has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 328,364 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 0.37% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roberts Glore And Il owns 25,538 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 27,416 shares. Brighton Jones reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Manhattan reported 2.27M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 222,185 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 62,210 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security Natl Tru accumulated 54,293 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt reported 14,707 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares to 76,410 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,312 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 33,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 258,951 shares. 909 were accumulated by Whittier. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Victory Capital holds 1.34 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 7,940 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 282,700 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares. 962,368 were reported by State Street. Kennedy Cap Incorporated has invested 0.28% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 60,687 were reported by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 183,096 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp owns 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 469,824 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 148,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.62 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Lloyd John K, worth $125,350.