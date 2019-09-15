Forbes J M & Co Llp Holds Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Next Century Growth Investors Stake in Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Has Decreased by $7.82 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 55,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 34,709 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, down from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 16,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 192,769 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 176,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,076 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 19,771 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 123,919 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,904 are held by Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Co. 5,321 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 29 shares. Next Financial Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Thomas J Herzfeld accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Inc stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd invested in 20,690 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 2.53 million shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 16,529 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Joint Corp by 28,458 shares to 406,024 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc. by 116,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons to Hold Wix.com (WIX) in Your Portfolio for Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com Earnings: WIX Stock Gets Walloped on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Mgmt Inc holds 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 163,300 shares. Royal London Asset holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.68 million shares. Lucas Cap invested in 1.04% or 15,323 shares. Ckw Finance Grp invested in 0.09% or 7,454 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company owns 37,483 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Calamos Wealth Management Limited invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 122,390 shares. Cognios Ltd Llc owns 15,188 shares. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 0.03% or 1,776 shares. 59,455 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Llc. Moreover, Westwood Hldgs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,175 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,428 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Auxier Asset has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).