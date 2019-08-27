Forbes J M & Co Llp Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Neonode (NEON) Sellers Increased By 1.8% Their Shorts

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 19.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 12,315 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 50,941 shares with $13.58M value, down from 63,256 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $140.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.74. About 1.79 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) had an increase of 1.8% in short interest. NEON’s SI was 276,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.8% from 271,900 shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 20 days are for Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s short sellers to cover NEON’s short positions. The SI to Neonode Inc’s float is 17.19%. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 6,954 shares traded. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has declined 19.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NEON News: 08/05/2018 Neonode 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – NEONODE INC – ON JAN 1, 2018, NEONODE ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD ASC 606

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.40 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiera Capital Corporation reported 2,696 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 70,066 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Amsterdam Prns Limited Co Ny stated it has 1,458 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 10,891 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 3,625 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc. 13,007 are held by Tiedemann Advisors. Chesley Taft Associate Llc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 135,459 shares or 0.23% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 180,000 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 1,257 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Capital Ltd Partnership owns 51,000 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Company New York stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.69% above currents $288.74 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Neon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “‘People who love life and music’ – dance parties return to Baghdad – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Neonode Reports Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “‘Each of us writes’: Hong Kong’s discontent fuels creative art – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Odebrecht unit signs first post-‘Car Wash’ contract with Brazil’s Petrobras – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.