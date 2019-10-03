Forbes J M & Co Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); Mayo Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $985,122

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 9.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59M, up from 48,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $220.85. About 21.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Management holds 4.73% or 45,284 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Focus Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,581 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,078 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.13% or 66,380 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 2.24% stake. Nbt Bancorporation N A has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 4.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,722 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Ltd Partnership reported 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookmont Capital has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intll Sarl has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,325 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 8.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Lc invested 1.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 33,400 were accumulated by Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Inc reported 19,350 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability reported 2,482 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sky Invest Group Llc stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howard Management holds 28,796 shares. Charter Trust owns 110,422 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lazard Asset Management Limited Company reported 25.68M shares. Dt Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,195 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability has 16,755 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 9,450 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Boston Rech And Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,599 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.39% or 361,996 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets accumulated 1.36 million shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.89 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.