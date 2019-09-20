Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Raised Union Pac (UNP) Stake By $993,044; Marathon Oil (MRO) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19’s average target is 45.71% above currents $13.04 stock price. Marathon Oil had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1500 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $21 target. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. See Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.5000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $22 New Target: $21 Maintain

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 9.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forbes J M & Co Llp acquired 5,876 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 68,863 shares with $11.65M value, up from 62,987 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $117.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 2.41 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.41% above currents $167.11 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, July 8. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Inc has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Monetta Serv holds 2.78% or 24,000 shares. Montag A Associates has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cna Corporation accumulated 14,200 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Reaves W H owns 624,338 shares. 6,994 are owned by Bouchey Fin Gp. California-based Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). United Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 1,865 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 138,238 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,137 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 35,972 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 100,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scotia has 58,745 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company reported 226,483 shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 12.18 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500.

