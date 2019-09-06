Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $8.65 Million as Valuation Rose; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $552,945; Market Value Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $229.18. About 300,318 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 70,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 4,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 74,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.44. About 114,983 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton has 1,065 shares. First Manhattan Communications owns 45,309 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company owns 7,182 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.46% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,284 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,262 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakworth Capital reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Com invested in 0.94% or 497,272 shares. Karp Cap Management Corp stated it has 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Milestone Group Incorporated reported 2,349 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 729,053 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bancorporation stated it has 43,000 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 6,525 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23B for 11.65 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Company owns 77,383 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 39,259 shares. Security National Tru owns 2,677 shares. Colony Limited Co accumulated 0.66% or 129,054 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 68,333 were accumulated by Park Corporation Oh. Salem Capital holds 4,195 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 9,844 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Cap has invested 0.7% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Old Dominion Inc stated it has 0.39% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Robecosam Ag invested in 0.36% or 70,143 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 8,499 shares. Telos Cap Incorporated stated it has 21,673 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.