Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Lifted By $407,252 Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake; Last Week Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics has $15 highest and $13 lowest target. $14’s average target is 259.90% above currents $3.89 stock price. Seres Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. See Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 7.0000

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forbes J M & Co Llp acquired 5,989 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 160,146 shares with $10.97 million value, up from 154,157 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 3.04 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 31.63% above currents $57.28 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $76 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Co holds 68,501 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 5.42 million shares. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 2,991 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 2,977 were reported by Grimes &. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 195,384 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Guardian Limited Partnership owns 20,108 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 0.41% stake. Fairfield Bush And Com invested in 0.34% or 15,170 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc owns 4,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 73,080 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 0.07% or 5,163 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 2.14M shares stake.

More notable recent Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seres’s investigational candidates unaffected by FDA alert – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.