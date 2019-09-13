Forbes J M & Co Llp Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $13.06 Million; Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 1,292 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 77,031 shares with $20.36M value, down from 78,323 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $128.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $292.7. About 682,517 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 54.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 119,795 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 101,812 shares with $11.16 million value, down from 221,607 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $305.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.19. About 1.19M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) stake by 21,084 shares to 202,605 valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) stake by 14,338 shares and now owns 151,687 shares. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.64 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.43% below currents $122.19 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jane Street Gru Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.75% or 15,985 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 49,334 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated reported 51,411 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com reported 160,060 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 18,868 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cleararc Cap holds 34,103 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,701 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community State Bank Na has 1.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 65,201 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 28,325 shares to 174,370 valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 605 shares and now owns 1,620 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.92 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.