Forbes J M & Co Llp Raised Xylem (XYL) Holding by $723,926 as Shares Declined; Globeflex Capital LP Cut Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI) as Stock Price Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 87.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 12,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 1,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139,000, down from 14,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $95.1. About 6,070 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 80,348 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 71,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 33,840 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fifth Third Bancorp has 26,997 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 11,661 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 2,662 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Massachusetts Serv Ma owns 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 185,176 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 64,302 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 1.11% stake. 2,391 are owned by First Allied Advisory Service. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.09% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 96,744 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 153,896 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Inv Associates Lc has invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 4,572 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 24,818 shares to 32,253 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS) by 64,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.86M for 27.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

