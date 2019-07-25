Forbes J M & Co Llp Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co New (DIS); Fsi Group Holds Position in Keycorp New (KEY)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 5.92M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 4.55 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,251 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.