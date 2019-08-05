Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake; Enstar Group (ESGR) Sentiment Is 1.43

Enstar Group Inc (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 66 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 46 sold and reduced their positions in Enstar Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 12.76 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enstar Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 14.

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forbes J M & Co Llp acquired 5,989 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 160,146 shares with $10.97 million value, up from 154,157 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $36.37B valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 3.78M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 8.74% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 1.20 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 36,931 shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.41% invested in the company for 105,399 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 75,231 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, April 8 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9.

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 23,474 shares to 131,758 valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 14,227 shares and now owns 83,312 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

