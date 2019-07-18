Forbes J M & Co Llp Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS); Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.85 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 5.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $15.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1976.56. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of Ecommerce – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,870 were accumulated by Harvey Cap Management. Old Dominion Cap Management has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,141 shares. Ashford Capital Management Inc reported 887 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 8,936 shares. Leonard Green And Prns Lp reported 3,000 shares stake. Mirador Capital Lp invested in 1.59% or 1,645 shares. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25 shares. Moreover, Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc owns 76,895 shares or 16.58% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 53,906 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Disney’s Summer Box Office Success May Actually Be A Bad Thing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Mngmt owns 4,874 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.36% or 4,260 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2,491 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 16,073 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shelton Capital Management holds 6,652 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria Llc has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 601,513 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 135,505 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 344,748 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cullen Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 42,000 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Gfs Limited Liability Com has 2,407 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cadinha & Ltd Liability, Hawaii-based fund reported 7,077 shares. Brinker reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares to 142,251 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,941 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).