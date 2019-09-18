Forbes J M & Co Llp Raised Xylem (XYL) Position by $723,926; As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose, Hcsf Management Has Lifted Stake

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 80,348 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, up from 71,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 598,191 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 120,980 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,882 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 1,000 shares. 202,734 are held by Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 0.02% or 104,708 shares. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 28 shares. Ls Limited Company reported 3,360 shares. Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Punch Associates Mgmt has 0.8% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 21,350 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,192 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 58,691 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 0% or 530 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,825 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $258,591 was sold by Bermuda One Fund LLC. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 was made by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9.

