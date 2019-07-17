Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Raised Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $407,252; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $7.19 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 388,975 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 1.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,941 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $56.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).