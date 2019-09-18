Footlocker Com (FL) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $946,690 as Shares Declined; Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) Stake by $348,228; Stock Price Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Footlocker Inc Com (FL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 23,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 44,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 21,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Footlocker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 478,812 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 14,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 17,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc/O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 130,200 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Usca Ria Ltd owns 27,431 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 5,916 are owned by Strs Ohio. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Street has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 692,200 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning has 9,321 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stevens Management LP has 35,019 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 133,400 shares. Burney reported 0.34% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 10,668 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,711 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited holds 0.02% or 17,655 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.96 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 6,037 shares to 19,572 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 200,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.