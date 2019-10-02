Foothills Asset Management LTD Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Stake; Advisory Services Network Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Boosted by $375,900 as Stock Price Rose

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 94.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 39,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 20,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.65M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2110.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 4,687 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396,000, up from 212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 687,729 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 16,569 shares to 222 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 26,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,330 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).