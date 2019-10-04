Foothills Asset Management LTD Holds Position in Apple (AAPL); Nucor (NUE) Share Price Declined While Pictet Asset Management LTD Cut Position by $352,000

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 146,786 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 153,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 537,660 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 13,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,387 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 14,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.96. About 19.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackhill Cap stated it has 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3.13 million are owned by Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership. Interactive Advisors reported 6,727 shares. 517,612 are owned by Huntington Bancorp. Bar Harbor Tru Service reported 6,262 shares stake. The Ireland-based Davy Asset has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Cap Inc holds 2.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 209,192 shares. Wills Financial owns 31,593 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg accumulated 19.42M shares or 3.43% of the stock. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 111,014 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv reported 42,825 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 181,000 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 7,019 shares. Chemical Financial Bank has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hendley And has 32,629 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 419,554 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Adirondack reported 2,085 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has invested 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bb&T Corporation invested in 17,152 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com accumulated 90 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 3,468 shares. 1.74M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Charter holds 7,587 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% or 109,979 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 29,871 shares. 11,317 are held by Macquarie Gru Incorporated Limited. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.18% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 3,700 were accumulated by Elkhorn Prns Limited Partnership. Ruggie Grp accumulated 130 shares.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $310.67 million for 12.11 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.